Two suspects arrested in attempted car theft near Point Blanche hotel | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has arrested two individuals in connection with an attempted car theft in the early hours of Wednesday. One of the suspects had previously been arrested for a separate car theft case in recent weeks.

Around 4:00am, the Police Central Dispatch received a report of a dark-coloured vehicle acting suspiciously near a hotel in Point Blanche. Witnesses observed a person dressed in black exiting the vehicle and inspecting multiple parked cars in the hotel’s parking lot.

In response, several police patrol units were dispatched to the area. Officers located and intercepted the suspicious vehicle, conducting a routine inspection of the occupants.

Inside the vehicle, police discovered specialised tools and electronic devices commonly used in car theft operations. Further investigation revealed that one of the suspects had previously been arrested for a separate car theft case in recent weeks.

Both individuals were taken into custody and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they remain for further questioning. The investigation is ongoing.

KPSM is reminding vehicle owners to take precautions to reduce the risk of car theft, including locking vehicles and ensuring all windows are fully closed when unattended.

Motorists are also advised to park in well-lit, secure areas, preferably with surveillance cameras, and install anti-theft devices such as steering wheel locks, alarm systems, or GPS tracking systems.

Residents and visitors are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police by calling 911 or the nearest police station. KPSM remains committed to public safety and encourages the community to work together to prevent criminal activity.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-suspects-arrested-in-attempted-car-theft-near-point-blanche-hotel