Two suspects rob Carrefour Express | THE DAILY HERALD

The Carrefour Express in Jordan Village, Cupecoy (Photo courtesy www.legrandmarche.net)

CUPECOY–Two armed suspects robbed the Carrefour Express supermarket in Jordan Village around 12:30pm today.

The robbers stole money before they fled towards the French side in a small vehicle, said police spokesperson Joe Josepha. It is not clear what kind of weapons they were carrying nor how much money they took.

The St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating the robbery and will provide more updates later.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-suspects-rob-carrefour-express