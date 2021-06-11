Two tested COVID-19 positive onboard ‘Celebrity Millennium’ | THE DAILY HERALD

CELEBRITY MILLENNIUM–Two guests sharing a stateroom onboard Celebrity Millennium tested positive for COVID-19 while conducting the required end-of-cruise testing.

According to a press release issued Thursday by the Royal Caribbean Group press centre, the individuals are asymptomatic and currently in isolation being monitored by the ship’s medical team.

“We are conducting contact-tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation. Celebrity Millennium is sailing with fully-vaccinated crew and guests and following comprehensive protocols that align with our destination partners and exceed CDC [United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – Ed.] guidelines to protect the health and safety of our guests,” the release stated.

All guests on Celebrity Millennium were required to show proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before sailing from St. Maarten Saturday.

“This situation demonstrates that our rigorous health and safety protocols work to protect our crew, guests and the communities we visit,” the release concluded.

Celebrity Millennium is expected to dock at Port St. Maarten on Saturday morning for passengers to disembark. The ship will depart the same day for another seven-day Caribbean cruise.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-tested-covid-19-positive-onboard-celebrity-millennium