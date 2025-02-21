Two tourists violently robbed by group   on scooters, police arrest two suspects | THE DAILY HERALD

Officers faced aggressive interference from a group attempting to obstruct law enforcement conducting the arrests.

BELVEDERE–Two visitors were assaulted and robbed near the Parrotte Ville Bird Sanctuary on Bishop Hill Road, Belvedere, in broad daylight. Around 2:00pm, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM responded promptly to multiple emergency calls reporting the incident.

Upon arrival, officers found the victims injured from the assault. The tourists reported being attacked by a group of young men on scooters, who subsequently fled toward Dutch Quarter. Detailed descriptions of the suspects and their vehicles were broadcast to patrol units in the area.

During the search, officers located a scooter matching the provided description on Manilla Drive in Lower Princess Quarter. Three individuals were found nearby; two were arrested on the spot, while the third suspect managed to escape.

Officers faced aggressive interference from a group attempting to obstruct law enforcement conducting the arrests. KPSM emphasizes that such behavior is unacceptable and endangers the safety of officers, suspects, and the public. The police force is committed to taking swift action against anyone hindering official duties.

This incident highlights a concerning trend of violent robberies in St. Maarten. Between January 1 and June 30, 2023, there were 49 reported cases of robbery with violence, averaging two per week.

The most affected areas include Dutch Quarter, Lowlands, and Middle Region. In response, KPSM has increased patrols and police presence in these regions to deter criminal activities and enhance community safety.

KPSM urges residents and visitors to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. The community's cooperation is vital in combating crime and ensuring a secure environment for all.

Anyone with information related to this incident or other criminal activities is encouraged to contact KPSM at +1 (721) 542-2222 or provide anonymous tips via the Tip Line at 9300.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-tourists-violently-robbed-by-group-on-scooters-police-arrest-two-suspects