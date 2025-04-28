Two tragic traffic accidents; one involving motorbikes, one fatal scooter hit-and-run | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene of the accident on Union Road in front of Vegas casino.





COLE BAY–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is investigating two serious traffic accidents that occurred within hours of each other between late Sunday night and early Monday morning, one of which has resulted in a fatality.

The first incident occurred just after 11:30pm on Sunday, on Union Road in front of the new Vegas casino. Central Police Dispatch received reports of a collision involving two motorbike riders.

Responding officers found both riders critically injured. Due to the severity of their injuries, both victims were rushed to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The Traffic Department is actively investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

The second, more tragic incident took place around 4:30am on Monday, April 28, near the Billy Folly Crossing on Welfare Road, Cole Bay. Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting that a male pedestrian, believed to be in his late sixties, had been struck by a scooter while walking along the side-walk.

Upon arrival, officers found ambulance personnel, assisted by several bystanders, providing emergency aid to the victim. Preliminary investigations suggest the pedestrian was walking on the side-walk when he was violently struck by a scooter rider, who fled the scene toward the Welfare Road roundabout.

The victim was rushed to SMMC. Despite immediate medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries. KPSM was notified of his death shortly after 8:00am.

The Traffic Department is investigating both incidents and has issued an urgent appeal for witnesses – particularly anyone with information about the hit-and-run scooter rider in Cole Bay – to come forward. Persons with information are urged to contact the KPSM Traffic Department at +1 (721) 542-2222 or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.

KPSM extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and wishes a full recovery to the injured victims of the Union Road collision.

Police remind all road users that reckless driving, failure to obey traffic rules, and fleeing the scene of an accident are serious criminal offences.

