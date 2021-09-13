Two weeks of training for airport security personnel | THE DAILY HERALD

Security personnel at F.D. Roosevelt Airport in St. Eustatius.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The Security Unit of the public entity St. Eustatius followed a two-week aviation security training, enabling airport security officers to carry out their duties more efficiently and effectively in compliance with local and international aviation regulations.

The Security Unit at F.D. Roosevelt Airport recently appointed new security officers. This group had to go through this training to be well prepared for the daily activities in their function. It was also necessary to recertify other employees to be up to date with new developments within their profession.

The supervisors have been trained in leadership to enhance their skills in operational leadership.

The training was organised by the public entity and facilitated by Isidro Sint Jago and Elvida Gumbs, who both work at the Security Department of Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten.

Certificates for the training will be distributed on September 23. The purpose of the event is also to honour all security guards of the public entity as part of International Security Appreciation Week.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-weeks-of-training-for-airport-security-personnel