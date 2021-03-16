Two-year pilot project for assisted living for vulnerable young adults | THE DAILY HERALD

The two-year pilot project for assisted living for vulnerable young people in the Caribbean Netherlands is located in Bonaire.

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–In a recent study about the problems young adults in the Caribbean Netherlands confront, the importance of care services for vulnerable young people has become apparent. Especially the combination of housing with extra guidance is considered essential in being able to take the step to adulthood. This is why Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands ZJCN started a two-year pilot project for assisted living on Monday, March 15.

The assisted-living pilot is intended for young people 16-24 years old in Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius in a long-term youth care assistance programme who are ready for a next step towards more independence. These young people cannot return to their homes because the situation at home has remained unchanged despite long-term assistance.

At the assisted-living facility, the youngsters will enter an intensive phased training programme to learn how to live independently. This programme is in line with the current assistance provided by youth care.

At the facility, the young people go through three stages of a personal growth plan. The personal learning objective of each phase fits in with the respective stage of their independence.

As the three phases progress, the young people’s independence will increase and the assistance will become less intensive. The guidance is focused on improving their independence, on their ability to manage and look after themselves, and on learning social, relational and practical skills. The aim of the assisted-living programme is to ensure young people are able to live independently in approximately two years.

“The new assisted-living facility will be increasing the future opportunities for quite a few young people in Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius,” said ZJCN team leader Regiline Sambo.

The assisted-living facility is housed in an apartment building on Kaya Sabana in Bonaire. Together with housing corporation Fundashon Cas Bonairiano (FCB) it is currently being investigated whether a new building can be built where the project can be continued on a structural basis.

Additionally, FCB is looking into the possibility to make rental homes available for young people who have successfully completed the assisted-living programme.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-year-pilot-project-for-assisted-living-for-vulnerable-young-adults