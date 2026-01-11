Two years in prison for possession of a firearm | THE DAILY HERALD

The court house in Marigot is seen in this file photo.

FRENCH QUARTER–A man on a scooter who refused to comply with a stop order at a control checkpoint on January 2 was arrested by Gendarmes and found to be carrying a Glock-type handgun which was immediately seized.

Appearing immediately in court in Marigot on January 5, the individual was sentenced to two years in prison with a committal order. The proceedings were conducted under the direction of the Basse Terre Prosecutor’s Office.

The Gendarmerie remains fully mobilised to combat illegal possession of weapons and ensure everyone's safety.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-years-in-prison-for-possession-of-a-firearm