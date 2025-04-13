Tzu Chi, Leaders for Change help elderly couple with meals, emergency clean-up | THE DAILY HERALD

A before picture of a section of the home before the cleaning.

PHILIPSBURG–Tzu Chi Foundation St. Maarten and Leaders for Change joined forces recently to provide urgent support for an elderly couple living in dire conditions, delivering food, cleaning their home and restoring basic dignity and comfort.

The effort began when Leaders for Change founder Ashma Berkel discovered that Mary Etienne had gone five days without eating. Moved by compassion, she quickly reached out to Tzu Chi Foundation. A home visit was arranged, where both Etienne, born May 7, 1948, and her husband Philip Prunes, born December 1954, were found in desperate need.

The couple, both diabetic and physically weak, were living in extremely poor and unsafe conditions. Prunes, an amputee who lost both legs, was unable to care for himself. The house had no functioning toilet, a stove on the floor, and a kitchen overrun with ants and roaches. The smell of urine filled the air, and the couple had no food.

In response, Tzu Chi committed to providing breakfast and lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Ms. Davina, a concerned community member, offered meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Berkel and Leaders for Change took responsibility for Sundays, ensuring the couple would receive daily meals.

Recognising that food alone would not be enough, Berkel organised a home clean-up effort for Sunday, April 6. Volunteers from Leaders for Change and Tzu Chi Foundation came together at 9:00am to clean the space, remove trash, sanitise surfaces, and restore safety and comfort.

Tzu Chi volunteers were the first to arrive, bringing a warm spinach patty and a cup of coffee for Etienne. When offered the coffee, her face lit up as she said joyfully, “I love coffee!” She ate quickly, clearly hungry. Grateful for the help, she said, “I’m not a lazy person. I just can’t move properly. No one came to help me yet. … Thank you so much for coming.”

Berkel arrived around 11:00am with two men who repaired and replaced the broken toilet, leaving the bathroom sparkling clean. During the clean-up, Sister Louise Chin donated a second-hand queen-size bed to replace the old, soiled one. Berkel gently helped Etienne outside while volunteers changed the bedding.

To further improve the home, Berkel brought in new carpets and Davina donated three shelves to help organise the cluttered space. Volunteers finished their work by 1:00pm and made sure to remove all garbage before leaving.

“I have no words to describe how I feel … just thank you, thank you,” Etienne said.

“It’s not just about food or cleaning. It’s about showing love, respect, and restoring the dignity of our elders,” said Tzu Chi Commissioner Sandra Cheung’s representative.

According to a press release, this compassionate collaboration is a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished when community organisations work together with one heart and one goal: to care for those most in need.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tzu-chi-leaders-for-change-help-elderly-couple-with-meals-emergency-clean-up