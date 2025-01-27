Tzu Chi provides emergency relief to Cul de Sac fire victims | THE DAILY HERALD

Tzu Chi volunteers at the scene the day after the devastating fire.

CUL DE SAC–In response to the devastating fire that broke out on the evening of January 19, 2025, in the Killebard, Catapult Drive, and surrounding areas of Cul de Sac, the St Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation has mobilized and provided immediate assistance to those affected by the blaze.

Relief has already been provided to eight families thus far and an additional six families will be provided with relief today, Monday, January 27.

The day following the fire, on January 20, a total of six Tzu Chi volunteers arrived at the scene to provide support. Upon arrival, they were greeted by a group of fire victims awaiting help. During their assessment, it was discovered that many of the victims had lost everything, including their clothing. At present, most are sheltering temporarily at the Rupert I Maynard Youth Community Centre in St. Peters, while others are staying with friends or family.

In response to the urgent need, Tzu Chi volunteers provided non-perishable food packages to the affected families. Recognizing the urgent need for clothing, the volunteers invited the fire victims to the Tzu Chi Centre to select second-hand clothes, offering them much-needed relief.

The foundation made a second donation to more affected fire victims on Saturday, January 25, when two of the fire victims visited the Tzu Chi Centre to collect their relief. Each received food packages and US $300 cash.

“We are deeply moved by the resilience of these families in such a difficult time,” stated Tzu Chi Foundation Commissioner Sandra Cheung. “Though they’ve lost everything, we are here to support them and ensure they have the basics they need to start rebuilding their lives,” she added.

Cheung said the Tzu Chi Foundation has committed to providing monthly food packages to the affected families until they are able to regain their footing. Volunteers are also continuing to follow up with the remaining families impacted by the fire to offer additional support.

Tzu Chi’s swift and compassionate response highlights its ongoing commitment to providing hope and practical assistance to communities in times of crisis.

The fire, which was reported shortly after 6:00pm, quickly engulfed three houses. By 7:00pm, it was confirmed that a total of 14 families, living in the 14 apartments within the three affected houses, had lost their homes. Most of the residents are single individuals. All of the apartments were destroyed.

Invitation to help Tzu Chi sow seeds of love

In the meantime, Tzu Chi has extended an invitation to kind hearted persons in the community who would like to join Tzu Chi’s efforts to sow good seeds in the blessing field of St. Maarten by donating any amount to support our ongoing charity missions, including emergency aid, long-term care, school breakfast programs, church food distributions, poverty relief, and more.

“Together, we can create a better community for St. Maarten,” said Tzu Chi Commissioner Sandra Cheung. Donations can be made to Tzu Chi’s WIB account: 21932201 to support Tzu Chi’s ongoing service and mission.

