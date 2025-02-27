Tzu Chi supports families with major relief distribution effort | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the Tzu Chi volunteers who participated in the event.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation helped to alleviate the burden on 1,428 families by providing essential food items during its fifteenth “Three Goods” relief distribution, held at the Tzu Chi Center in Cul De Sac recently.

Some recipients collecting their relief items.

Some of the recipients.

The main purpose of the relief, aside from helping its monthly care families, was to assist low-income families and pensioners who struggle to meet their needs at the end of each month. For the relief effort, Tzu Chi volunteers come together on the last Sunday of every month to distribute essential items such as rice, oil, peas, pasta, and flour, ensuring that families can have food on their table even when they are unable to make ends meet by the end of the month. The “Three Goods” relief encourages everyone to “think good, speak good and do good” in all that they do.

Distributed were 1,428 22lb bags of rice; 1,428 1-litre bottles of oil; 1,547 16oz packs of dried peas and 1,547 16oz packets of pasta. This massive effort involved the 476 volunteers, 69 of whom were new; 71 Commissioners in training; and 43 Commissioners, amongst others. The donation effort was estimated to have benefited 8,245 family members.

The relief was special in that for the first time it was hosted by one volunteer who addressed attendees in English, while another translated into Creole and another into Spanish. The volunteers shared the history of Tzu Chi, starting with 30 housewives saving New Taiwan $0.50 (about US $0.02) daily before grocery shopping to help people in need. This small, but powerful action spread across the world, reaching 139 countries, reminding everyone that even the smallest daily saving can make a difference in someone’s life.

During the programme the topic of conserving water, promoting healthy eating, and recycling were shared. Recipients were told that water is essential for life and were advised when using water to avoid leaving the tap running unnecessarily and reduce the flow to the size of a pencil.

As it relates to promoting healthy eating, recipients were advised to choose a vegetarian diet and to reduce their meat consumption.

They were also advised to use reusable bags and carry their own utensils instead of relying on plastic cups, plates, and bags. This will help to reduce waste in St. Maarten.

Tzu Chi Commissioner Sandra Cheung said the audience responded positively. One of the attendees said that while they were grateful to receive food, what truly inspired them was the message, the clear translations, and how Tzu Chi made sure everyone could understand despite the different languages spoken. A young Spanish-speaking recipient thanked Tzu Chi for helping him and his family and expressed hope that Tzu Chi could continue their support in the following year. He said Tzu Chi is doing a wonderful job and he needs their help and support 100%.

An elderly recipient mentioned that many people in St. Maarten are in need and do not have work. She hopes that the Taiwan “head office” will continue supporting Tzu Chi St. Maarten so

that vulnerable families can continue to receive help locally.

A female recipient also expressed her gratitude and wished Tzu Chi many more years of success. She said that sometimes her family does not have enough food to feed everyone, so she is grateful for even the smallest help and hopes Tzu Chi will continue their good work.

Cheung said Tzu Chi is deeply moved by the honest feedback from the recipients and the foundation highly values their openness. Despite living on this beautiful island, many vulnerable families are in desperate situations.

“As Tzu Chi volunteers, we are blessed to have the opportunity to help, with the support of Master Cheng Yen and Tzu Chi Taiwan,” said Cheung. “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the 476 dedicated volunteers who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make the year of 2024 relief distribution possible. Their hard work, coordination, and commitment ensured that everything was well-organised, and without their support, the relief programme would not have been possible. They played a crucial role in the smooth operation of the event, and we are deeply thankful for their efforts.”

Tzu Chi encouraged volunteers and recipients to reflect on the past 15 months of relief programmes.

Manpower needed

Tzu Chi addressed concerns about manpower and financial support to continue the monthly programmes this year. Cheung said Tzu Chi St. Maarten will not succeed without either of these. “We encourage recipients to share their feedback, as it will directly influence our budget for the coming year,” Cheung said.

Persons interested in joining Tzu Chi and following its tradition of saving small coins daily, like the Tzu Chi Bamboo Bank, can donate to Tzu Chi's account: WIB US Account #21932201

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tzu-chi-supports-families-with-major-relief-distribution-effort