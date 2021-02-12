UK variant of coronavirus now in Guadeloupe and St. Martin | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—The Préfecture and regional health agency ARS inform the population that the United Kingdom (UK) variant of SARS COVv2 has been identified in nine people; five residents in Guadeloupe and four in St. Martin. The persons affected are mainly young people.

As provided for in the procedures, contact-tracing in progress has been reinforced as well as the investigations in search of risk contacts extended around these people who tested positive.

These and other persons at risk must comply with the measures prescribed by health insurance and the ARS. These include observing the isolation period and the strict application of barrier gestures and safety protocols.

Health insurance companies systematically offer close health monitoring by private nurses to people with a positive diagnosis.

“These variant cases in Guadeloupe and St. Martin should encourage us to be extra cautious and to respect the barrier gestures, particularly during the Carnival holiday period,” the Préfecture advised.

As a reminder, the barrier gestures to be applied against the highly contagious variants are: wearing approved masks for the general public manufactured according to the AFNOR SPEC-S76-001 category 1 standard or surgical masks; social distancing of two metres instead of one metre; frequent hand washing or use of sanitiser gel, and making sure premises are well ventilated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/uk-variant-of-coronavirus-now-in-guadeloupe-and-st-martin