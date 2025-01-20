Unanimous approval of 2025 Budget after 5 days of debate | THE DAILY HERALD

MPs during the meeting on Friday.

~ 4 amendments, 3 modifications, 6 motions also approved ~

PHILIPSBURG–Members of Parliament (MPs) on Friday unanimously approved the 2025 budget as well as four budget amendments and three memorandums of modifications, after five days of discussions on a range of topics.

Nine motions were also voted on, three of which were rejected and six approved. All 14 MPs who were present for the voting approved the budget and the four amendments and modifications. MP Ludmila de Weever was absent due to illness.

An amendment tabled by Democratic Party (DP) MP Dimar Labega about the reallocation of funds within the marketing budget of the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) for more impactful campaigns that highlight the island’s unique essence through the usage of local ambassadors, was unanimously approved.

Also unanimously approved was an amendment tabled by United People’s party (UP) MP Omar Ottley and Francisco Lacroes as well as Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) MP Lyndon Lewis, to increase the budget of Parliament for factions to attract better-qualified faction staff as legislative lawyers, fiscal lawyers, and constitutional lawyers to assist in addressing the backlog of laws and drafting new legislation.

An amendment from Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) MP Franklin Meyers for the reallocation of funds for the budget of the Ministry of Justice to support the implementation of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) for the Ministry of Justice, also got the unanimous nod of the legislature.

An amendment by Party for Progress (PFP) MP Raeyhon Peterson for the inclusion of a 1.9 million Euro grant from the Dutch government for priorities of the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure, was also unanimously approved.

The first motion presented by National Alliance MP Ardwell Irion which resolved to urge government to start preparations this year for a consultative referendum on the issue of political independence for St. Maarten which should be held by December 31, 2027, ended in a tie of seven votes for and seven against. Based on article 57b, paragraph 2, of the Rules of Order, if the votes tie, then taking of the decision is postponed to a next meeting. If the votes tie again, the proposal shall be deemed as having been rejected.

The second motion, presented by URSM MP Christopher Wever, which resolved to call on the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) to prioritize discussions, enhance awareness, and prioritize legislative completion regarding hair discrimination in schools was unanimously approved. The motion was authored by URSM MP Sjamira Roseburg.

The third motion presented by URSM MP Veronica Jansen-Webster, was unanimously approved. The motion resolved to call on the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labour, in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, to adopt and implement a draft policy within six months to address legal aid, judicial review, conditional mandates, and second opinions concerning individuals placed under mandatory mental health care or detention. The motion also called on government to expedite the completion of amendments to the National Ordinance on the Supervision of Mentally Ill Persons and to secure funding for legal aid services ensuring

human rights and constitutional compliance.

The fourth motion tabled by DP MP Viren Kotai, which was also unanimously approved, called for the minister of tourism, economic affairs, transport, and telecommunication to be requested to hire a local engineering firm to assess and evaluate the construction drawings and re-evaluate the construction costs for the Met and Civil Aviation building project, and in the case the assessment results in a surplus, that the minister proposes to parliament the reallocation of the sum of monies to be used towards enhancing sports tourism initiatives and infrastructure.

The fifth motion by URSM MP Franklin Meyers, also unanimously approved, wants the prime minister and the minister of finance in collaboration with parliament, to establish that the democratic principles of the legislature not be compromised and that the role of the CFT be limited to its original intention. The motion also resolves to initiate discussions with the Netherlands regarding the Kingdom Law CFT and its relevance today and to propose reforms to the RFT.

The sixth and seventh motions tabled by NA MP Egbert Doran, were both rejected by 6 votes for and 8 against [see related story].

The eighth motion by DP MP Sarah Wescot-Williams, given the green light by 12 votes for and 2 against, resolved to request the minister of general affairs to maintain collaboration with BZK and a broader base regarding legislative lawyers to address legislative staffing shortages. The motion also resolves to request the minister of general affairs to seek European funding in this regard for the department of JZ&W within government.

The final motion also presented by Wescot-Williams, which was unanimously approved, called for government to be urged to declare administrative enforcement applicable to the waste ordinance of the country, to establish an inspection authority, and to work with waste collection contractors, relevant foundations, and stakeholders to make the inspection authority a reality. The motion also urged government to establish a budget for the execution of the motion and propose, if necessary, a budget amendment within 30 days. It also proposes to start a sensitization program for enforcement.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/unanimous-approval-of-2025-budget-after-5-days-of-debate