‘Under SXM’ unveils overland sculptures around St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Under SXM, the company that opened the underwater sculpture park in Little Bay in January, has introduced seven overland sculptures featuring some local characters from their underwater collection.

The blue sculptures, life-cast from members of the local community, are placed strategically across the island in “highly visible locations,” Under SXM said. The company invites guests to interact, photograph and share their experiences on social media platforms, creating a buzz both for Under SXM and the sunshine destination of St. Maarten.

“We are really excited to be unveiling a series of land sculptures throughout St. Maarten,” said Nick Cambden, Managing Director at Under SXM. “These sculptures not only celebrate the opening of Under SXM but hopefully they will engage visitors with the history and culture of the island and you might even get the opportunity to meet some of the cast members in real life.”

Three of the sculptures are located on Boardwalk Boulevard in Philipsburg, at Bobby’s Marina and at the Simpson Bay Resort. The remainder of the collection will be placed at other locations over the next few days. The overland sculptures include Taino conch player Miguel; Taino warrior Lewis; Ponum dancer Evita; Carnival twerker Blondie and calypso singer and icon King Beau Beau.

The Taino conch player is on the boardwalk and is the real cast of the conch man, who is said to be “totally thrilled” that he has his own sculpture at his beach bar – Miguel’s Hot Beach Spot.

“Be sure you keep your eyes peeled for these famous blue sculptures and tag us @undersxm on Instagram to be added to our stories,” says Under SXM. “Let’s go St. Maarten.”

Under SXM is the latest installation from the United Kingdom-based company DeepBlueSee.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/under-sxm-unveils-overland-sculptures-around-st-maarten-2