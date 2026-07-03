UNESCO honours pupils at 2026 Wire Bending Exhibition | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Dominic Primary School Exhibition.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten National Commission for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognised pupils from five schools during its 2026 Wire Bending Exhibition and Certificate Ceremony, celebrating their creativity while promoting St. Maarten’s traditional wire bending craft.

The week-long event was held from June 15-19 at St. Dominic Primary School, St. Joseph School, Oranje Primary School, MAC (Browlia Maillard Campus) and Sr. Borgia Primary School.

According to UNESCO, the programme aims to preserve and promote wire bending as an important element of St. Maarten’s intangible cultural heritage while encouraging young people to develop an appreciation for local craftsmanship.

Several invited guests attended the ceremonies throughout the week, including Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs; Foundation Catholic Education Executive Director L. Aventurin-Hodge; Acting Head of the Department of Culture Rodney Richardson; General Liberal Arts and Education Division Head of the University of St. Martin Juliana Hodge-Shipley; and other invited guests.

St. Joseph School pupils sharing and discussing how the work of art was created.

UNESCO Secretary General Marcellia Henry said the programme helps safeguard an important cultural tradition. “Wire bending is an important element of St. Maarten’s intangible cultural heritage. By encouraging students to learn this traditional craft, we ensure that the skills, knowledge, and cultural value associated with it are passed on to future generations,” she stated.

Student-created wire art remained on display throughout each exhibition, allowing students, teachers, parents and community members to view the work. At the end of each exhibition, participants received their completed pieces as keepsakes and were also presented with Certificates of Participation.

The Wire Bending Programme began as a pilot project at the MAC (Browlia Maillard Campus) After-School Programme on November 30, 2018, before expanding to Oranje Community School on January 4, 2019. Since then, it has expanded to several schools across the island.

Instruction was provided by experienced local wire artists Lambert Holder and Kenrick La Touche, whose work has helped preserve and pass on the traditional craft.

UNESCO thanked the participating schools, school managers, teachers, students, parents and instructors for supporting the programme and helping preserve St. Maarten’s intangible cultural heritage.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/unesco-honours-pupils-at-2026-wire-bending-exhibition