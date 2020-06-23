Unions march peacefully in protest for human rights | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of Windward Islands Chamber of Labour Unions stopped briefly at the Government Administration Building during their formal manifestation on Monday. Story on page . (John Halley photo)

PHILIPSBURG–Members of Windward Islands Chamber of Labour Unions (WICLU) held a formal manifestation on Monday, June 22.

Workers marched peacefully in protest against discrimination actions against workers in St. Maarten and to demand respect for human rights.

The march was organised by ABVO St. Maarten, St. Maarten police union NAPB, Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU), Windward Islands Civil Servants Union/Private Sector Union (WICSU/PSU), Windward Islands Federation of Labour (WIFOL), St. Maarten Communications Union (SMCU), Windward Islands Health Care Union and Associates (WIHCUA) and Windward Islands Health Care Workers Union Association (WIHCWUA).

The march started at the WIFOL building on Nisbeth Road at 9:00am. From there the unions marched onto Front Street, to the Courthouse, to Clem Labega Square, to the Government Administration Building and finally to the Little League Stadium.

Union leaders concluded the manifestation by speaking to their members.

