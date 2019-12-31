Unions reject Isla transition scheme | THE DAILY HERALD

A workers’ protest sign.

WILLEMSTAD–A transition arrangement proposed by Curaçao refinery holding “Refineria di Korsou” was rejected by the labour unions representing Isla refinery employees.

Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath and holding Director Marcelino Delannooy announced the proposal during a press conference. It basically entails that all Isla personnel are offered an employment contract through the Curaçao Refinery Utilities (CRU) that will provide an income to them under the same conditions for a period of six months until Klesch Group takes over the plant.

This scenario – called “Plan B” by Rhuggenaath – was rejected by the unions and their members. They want a guaranteed period of at least 12 months as outgoing operator “Petroleos de Venezuela” PDVSA has also demanded to stay longer.

The prime minister said he does not understand: “This Plan B is good and especially to the benefit of the employees and the local economy. If the interests of another country are being served, then this must be strongly condemned.”

Rhuggenaath and the union leaders after their meeting in Fort Amsterdam spoke of a good conversation in a pleasant atmosphere. However, the prime minister later said government would not give in and will continue to do its utmost to have the best solution for the Curaçao community.

“We will do everything in our power to achieve a transition period that is as peaceful as possible,” said the prime minister.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93654-unions-reject-isla-transition-scheme