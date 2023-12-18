United People’s Party: Fostering an inclusive, sustainable St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–United People’s (UP) Party has articulated its visionary plan for the future of St. Maarten. This comprehensive manifesto outlines the party’s commitment to fostering a socially and economically sustainable nation, grounded in principles of freedom, equality, inclusivity, solidarity, justice, and integrity.

Recognizing the importance of social well-being, UP pledges to champion inclusivity. The party is dedicated to creating an inclusive society where access to quality education, healthcare and social services is not a privilege but a fundamental right.

Understanding the symbiotic relationship between a thriving economy and societal well-being, UP emphasises the creation of an environment conducive to business growth. The party is poised to attract investments, generate employment opportunities, and diversify the economy. Supporting entrepreneurship and embracing sustainable development practices are integral to this economic vision.

The party stands resolute in its commitment to building upon past successes. Looking ahead to the years 2024-2028, its focus will encompass several key areas.

Tourism advancements

UP pledges to double tourism investments from 5 to 10 million guilders. This infusion of funds is poised to stimulate growth, enhance infrastructure, and further establish St. Maarten as a premier tourist destination. The party will introduce groundbreaking legislation that will lay the foundation for comprehensive tourism training programmes, equipping the workforce with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the dynamic tourism industry.

Immigration reform

The party has diligently conducted exhaustive research to formulate a comprehensive overhaul of the Immigration system. The party plans to merge the work permit and residence permit processes, facilitating integration, and to draft legislation for a seamless transition between work and residence.

Recognising the importance of fair contributions from all residents, the party proposes a pay-to-stay framework. This approach ensures that those who choose to make St. Maarten their home contribute proportionally to the community's development and upkeep.

Empowering financial security

UP remains steadfast in its dedication to fortify the banking sector, championing the financial well-being of citizens. In line with this commitment, it announces the establishment of a Consumer Banking Protection Agency – a pivotal initiative aimed at safeguarding the financial interests of the people of St. Maarten.

It recognises the importance of continuity and building upon the progress made in the past, while also adapting to new challenges and opportunities that arise. “UP will continue to be the party to legislate the issues in our country with its proven track record of competent legislators in Parliament,” the party said, noting that since its inception, 26 laws have successfully been drafted and passed in Parliament, the most by any political party in the history of St. Maarten.

Overview

In each of the seven ministries comprising the Government Administration, the UP party has identified key priorities and initiatives that align with the party’s overarching vision for a socially and economically sustainable St. Maarten.

Ministry of General Affairs

UP prioritises discussions on reparatory justice in kingdom relations, advocating for the utilisation of the latest CARICOM Plan for Reparatory Justice as a foundation. The objective is to secure essential funds, technical support, educational initiatives and other measures for St. Maarten.

Strengthening ties with the Netherlands kingdom is a key focus, emphasising diplomatic efforts and negotiations to achieve decolonisation and independence while maintaining mutually beneficial relations.

Regional partnerships

UP supports efforts for deeper integration in the Caribbean region, aiming to expand trade, harmonise regulations and facilitate the movement of goods and services. Strengthening economic ties with neighbouring Caribbean islands, the United States and Latin America is prioritised through treaties and agreements.

A key focus is on addressing food security challenges through strengthened partnerships, knowledge-sharing and sustainable agricultural practices in the Caribbean. Additionally, the party emphasises collaboration on renewable energy initiatives, disaster management, climate change adaptation and public health emergencies to enhance regional resilience.

UP advocates for robust information technology (IT) partnerships, aiming to share expertise and resources for IT infrastructure development, digital innovation and e-governance. The party aims to facilitate the exchange of information on European funding programmes, organising workshops and training sessions to enhance stakeholders’ capacity.

Lastly, the party advocates for the establishment of a council for various cultures in the country, ensuring representation and documentation for the top 10 nationalities within four years. This holistic approach demonstrates the party’s commitment to fostering collaborative relationships, sustainable development, and effective representation in regional and global arenas.

Data management

UP recognizes the importance of efficient records and information management, the development of e-government, and the simplification of bureaucratic processes. “By investing in these areas, we aim to enhance service delivery, promote transparency, and make government processes more accessible and user-friendly for all residents of St. Maarten,” the party said.

Ministry of VSA

UP underscores the fundamental rights of St. Maarten citizens, focusing on accessible healthcare, secure communities and employment opportunities through the Ministry of Public Health, Social Affairs and Labor VSA.

In the realm of public health, the party outlines initiatives such as establishing a healthcare research and development council, automating healthcare data collection, supporting rehabilitation and mental health facilities, and implementing elderly care initiatives.

The completion of St. Maarten General Hospital, support for medical tourism, and mediation between medical schools and University of St. Martin are also essential to elevate St. Maarten’s healthcare system.

UP aims to enhance preventive healthcare, improve services for seniors, streamline the healthcare system, prioritise occupational health and engage in open discussions regarding medical marijuana.

With regard to Social Affairs, the party emphasises community planning, volunteer programmes, youth development, and support for single parents. Initiatives include supporting non-governmental organisations (NGOs), addressing environmental concerns, and enhancing employee benefits and social plans to foster a strong and inclusive society.

The Department of Labor will focus on developing a comprehensive labour policy, adapting regulations to economic requirements, providing a direct link between labour needs and residency permit approvals, ensuring accurate labour market information, prioritising training and development, and creating employment opportunities for returning graduates.

Through these multifaceted initiatives, UP envisions a St. Maarten characterised by inclusive healthcare, community engagement and robust labour development.

Ministry of Justice

UP is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens of St. Maarten. “First and foremost, our attention will be directed towards reforming the judicial system. Recognising the necessity of a properly functioning, efficient, and effective judicial system, we pledge to review and enhance processes, procedures, and infrastructure to ensure the timely and fair delivery of justice.”

Public awareness campaigns and educational programmes will be launched to foster legal literacy, educate citizens about their rights and responsibilities, and promote a culture of lawfulness within society.

The party’s approach includes a comprehensive strategy for crime prevention. “This involves not only enhancing community-based programmes but also addressing the root causes of crime,” UP said. “By investing in rehabilitation and reintegration programmes, we aim to reduce recidivism rates, focusing on skills development, education, and mental health support for individuals in the criminal justice system.”

Victim support is a paramount aspect of UP’s strategy, guaranteeing access to legal aid, counselling, and other essential resources for crime victims. “We will ensure that all citizens have access to affordable and quality legal aid, promoting equal access to justice.”

UP’s commitment to law enforcement is evidenced in its provision of necessary resources and support to agencies. “By ensuring that funds owed to the country for immigration services at the airport and harbour are directed towards police pay, we demonstrate our unwavering support for the men and women in blue.”

The formalisation of the Justice Academy and strategic recruitment efforts, including auxiliary police officers, will bolster the force’s capabilities, UP concluded. “New police headquarters, upgrading facilities for Customs operations, and enhancing joint border control measures further showcase our dedication to a robust police force.”

Ministry of ECYS

Regarding the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), UP aims to enhance the quality of education by prioritising investments in infrastructure, modern resources, and technology. Working closely with educators, parents and stakeholders, evidence-based strategies for curriculum development and teaching methodologies will be developed and implemented.

The party pledges to promote vocational and technical education through partnerships with local businesses, providing practical skills aligned with the job market. Additionally, investments will be made in teacher training and professional development to ensure a high standard of education.

UP will create comprehensive youth development programmes focusing on education, skills development, entrepreneurship and civic engagement. Actively involving the youth in decision-making processes, establishing youth councils and providing mentorship opportunities are among the party’s commitments.

The party supports mandates for schools to implement a breakfast programme, especially targeting those most in need. This programme will be funded through the Food Waste Mitigation law.

Inclusive sports programmes

Investments in sports infrastructure, the promotion of sports excellence and participation, and support for athletes and sports clubs are key components of UP’s sports initiatives. The party aims to develop safe and modern sports facilities while encouraging grass-roots sports initiatives and inclusive programmes.

UP emphasises the National Sports Institute’s role as a centralised authority, overseeing sports tourism development, talent development and coaching, neighbourhood and school competitions, facility upgrades and maintenance, and public-private cooperation.

Cultural awareness

Preserving and promoting St. Maarten's rich cultural heritage is a key focus. UP will develop initiatives supporting traditional arts, crafts, music, and storytelling. UP emphasises cultural awareness, support for cultural organisations, establishing a Center for Performing Arts, developing state-of-the-art facilities for the National Library, National Art Gallery and National Museum, supporting St. Maarten Carnival, preserving monuments, and creating an Archaeological Center.

Ministry of Finance

The Ministry of Finance will be tasked with shaping a tax system that not only regulates the economy but also propels growth. UP aims to enhance efficiency, streamline processes and introduce a transaction tax, replacing turnover tax (TOT) and profit tax. This 0.2% fee on bank transactions over $100 is anticipated to outperform TOT and profit tax combined, streamlining compliance through centralised reporting by banks.

Consideration will be given to the introduction of a low-rate dividend tax as an alternative to profit tax on corporations. This measure aims to stimulate investment, encourage capital flow and support economic growth.

In a bid to modernise tax administration, plans include the implementation of digital systems for filing, payment and reporting, accompanied by data analytics to identify potential tax gaps and elevate compliance measures.

Stakeholder engagement

Active engagement with taxpayers, businesses, and industry associations is a cornerstone of UP’s tax assessment and collection strategy. This collaborative approach aims to address concerns, consider diverse perspectives and ensure that the tax system reflects the needs and realities of St. Maarten.

Government finances

Recognising the significance of adopting international best practices, the party commits to optimising public fund utilisation and enhancing the credibility of the government's financial management. Efficient and effective use of public funds is a priority. This involves reviewing and streamlining processes, reducing bureaucracy, and introducing performance-based budgeting to ensure optimal resource allocation.

A forward-looking approach to budgeting is emphasised, considering the long-term implications of financial decisions. This involves developing multi-year budget plans and conducting regular evaluations.

Ministry of TEATT

Highlighting the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunication (TEATT) as crucial for economic growth, the key focus areas include:

A comprehensive tourism strategy to attract more visitors; encouraging a resilient economy beyond tourism;

Supporting growth in agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and financial services;

Facilitating partnerships between local and international entities to spur investment and job creation;

Providing targeted support to small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) through finance access, capacity building, and regulatory simplification;

Fostering an entrepreneurial culture, creating a supportive ecosystem for start-ups and small businesses to stimulate economic growth;

Investing in projects improving connectivity, upgrading ports, airports, and roadways for efficient goods and passenger movements;

Supporting the development of sustainable and resilient infrastructure to meet the demands of a growing economy;

Enhancing telecommunication and Internet services, fostering digital inclusion and supporting businesses;

Encouraging the development of local technology and innovation ecosystems;

Collaborating with the private sector to expand broadband access and promote digital skills training;

Promoting St. Maarten as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment;

Supporting local businesses in expanding their export markets, accessing international trade opportunities, and facilitating trade agreements and partnerships;

Ensuring sound financial management practices to maintain economic stability;

Implementing policies to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in government operations.

For Transportation, the emphasis is on infrastructure improvement, air and maritime connectivity, a tourism driver’s licence, bus terminals, service standards, and training. Additionally, a proposal to promote local taxi usage through an electronic dispatch system is presented.

In the Telecommunication sector, the party advocates for quality standards, a complaints bureau, legislation updates, incorporation of emerging technologies, and workforce training. A unique proposal includes collaborating to provide free Internet for education.

Ministry of VROMI

Recognizing housing as a fundamental right and a cornerstone of societal well-being, the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI will actively collaborate with private developers, housing corporations, and stakeholders for the development of new housing projects.

To establish a dedicated funding stream, UP suggests legislation mandating government-owned corporations to invest a predetermined percentage of profits in public housing.

UP places a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability in housing and development. Initiatives promoting sustainable building practices, energy-efficient designs and environmentally-conscious construction methods are championed.

A commitment is made to review and fortify the hillside policy, eliminating loopholes. Specific areas, deemed entirely eco-friendly or designated for agriculture, will see policy adjustments allowing limited building spread, ensuring responsible development (10% per 1,000m2 on hillsides).

A public awareness campaign is recommended to educate residents on the significance of spatial planning in St. Maarten’s context. The campaign will shed light on how increasing housing demand and limited land availability impact the size, type and design of future public housing.

An expert panel comprising architects, engineers and designers is recommended to create guidelines for future public housing projects. This panel would provide expertise and creative solutions to overcome challenges associated with building in restricted spaces. The focus will be on sustainable practices, functional design and community integration.

