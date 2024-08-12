University lobbies for its future, seeks political support at forum | THE DAILY HERALD

Audience member Carlvin Brooks asks a question about the role and future of the island’s university, during Friday’s session at USM. The candidates who attended the session signed a pledge to publicly support USM’s advancement.

PHILIPSBURG–University of St. Martin (USM) Dean of Academic Affairs Dr. Gale Rigobert urged the country’s leaders to support the advancement of the university, declaring, “USM cannot continue to be held hostage by its past.”

She made the remarks to candidates vying for seats in the upcoming St. Maarten parliamentary elections during a pre-election forum recently hosted by USM.

The event brought together parliamentary candidates from various political parties to discuss the state of the university and its critical role in St. Maarten’s socio-economic development. However, the turnout was notably low, with only a handful of candidates in attendance. The majority of those present represented Party for Progress (PFP) and Soualiga Action Movement (SAM), and one candidate from National Alliance (NA).

PFP Leader Melissa Gumbs and candidates Marvio Cooks and Nelly Blaise sign a pledge Friday for candidates in the August 19 parliamentary election to publicly support the university’s growth.

Rigobert underscored the urgency of moving beyond past mistakes and challenges that have hampered USM’s growth and progress, to embracing a future that is more promising and beneficial to the population.

PFP leader Melissa Gumbs and her candidates Marvio Cooks, Nelly Blaise and Ludmila Duncan signed the pledge to support the university publicly if elected. SAM candidates Dr. Rhoda Arrindell, Billy Jean-Baptiste and Nzinga Lake also signed. Luis Hurtault attended on behalf of NA and signed on behalf of his party.

The meeting, which was aimed at fostering dialogue between USM and political leaders, featured a presentation from USM President Dr. Antonio Carmona Baez on the role, challenges and history of USM. He provided an overview of the university’s current state, highlighting both its achievements and the ongoing struggles it faces including in the absence of structural and sufficient funding, particularly in light of the still-to-be-passed law on higher education.

USM President Dr. Antonio Carmona Baez speaks to guests about the university’s challenges and opportunities at the end of a forum about USM Friday with candidates contesting the August 19 parliamentary elections.

He emphasised the critical need for legislative support to ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of the institution, which has been a cornerstone of higher education on St. Maarten for decades.

Despite the modest turnout, the session included a robust question-and-answer segment, where attendees engaged in frank discussions about the challenges facing USM. Questions from the audience touched on a range of issues, from financial constraints to the broader educational landscape in St. Maarten. The conversation also addressed the significant delays in passing the higher education law, a legislative measure that is seen as vital for the university’s future.

Rigobert’s remarks resonated with the candidates who attended, several of whom signed the pledge to publicly support USM’s advancement if they are elected to parliament. The Higher Education Pledge represents a commitment to prioritise the university’s needs in the legislative agenda, recognising its role as a critical institution for the island's development.

Among those who signed the pledge was Dr. Arrindell, a former USM educator and SAM candidate. Dr. Arrindell expressed her deep affection for the university and spoke about her past contributions to the institution. She also outlined her vision for how she could further support USM if elected, emphasising the importance of nurturing local talent and providing quality higher education opportunities on the island.

Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) candidates Billy Jean-Baptiste and Rhoda Arrindell listen to questions during a session at the institution Friday about the role and future of USM.

USM has been a pivotal institution in St. Maarten since its establishment in 1989. It has played a leading role in developing the human capital on the island, providing educational opportunities for the local population and serving as a hub for intellectual and cultural exchange. However, it has also faced considerable challenges, including financial difficulties and a lack of consistent, adequate support from successive governments.

The candidates who attended the USM event and signed the pledge have committed to advocating on behalf of the university, promising that their support will translate into concrete action if they are elected.

Dr. Gale Rigobert, Dean of Academic Affairs at University of St. Martin (USM), delivers remarks during a Friday forum on the role of the university in the community.

USM said the institution and its supporters will be watching closely as the election approaches, to see which candidates and parties take up the mantle of higher education and make a real commitment to the university’s future. “The fate of USM and, by extension, the educational prospects of countless St. Maarteners may well hinge on the outcome of this election and the actions of those who are elected to serve,” USM said in a press release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/university-lobbies-for-its-future-seeks-political-support-at-forum