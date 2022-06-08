UP board wants congress on July 3, elected reps vote no | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The board of the United People’s (UP) party and the party’s elected representatives do not seem to see eye to eye on whether a congress on the party’s leadership should be held at this stage.



While the party’s board held a meeting last week Thursday, and decided that a congress on the leadership should be held on July 3, the party’s elected representatives, who met later that same day (with the board), voted against a congress being held at this time. The elected representatives consisted of UP Members of Parliament (MPs) and sitting ministers. All were present with the exception of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Minister Roger Lawrence.

The issue of a congress came to the fore after UP party supporter Armand Meda submitted a petition calling for an extraordinary congress to be held as soon as possible to address the leadership of the party. Meda subsequently apologised to UP leader Rolando Brison for “harsh words” contained in the petition, but made clear that his call for a congress still stands.

The petition that Meda submitted stated that the recent very public and shameful events surrounding the current leader of the party, and the lack of action from the board, are disappointing.

Meda said the board under this current presidency only seemed to hide and protect the inappropriate and irresponsible behaviour of the current leader, noting that the people in the country deserve better, which is why he is submitting a petition for an extraordinary congress to be held as soon as possible, on the basis of Article 21 in the articles of incorporation of the United People’s party.

Article 21 to which Meda referred states that an extraordinary party congress may be requested by signed petition representing the signatures of a minimum of 100 party members in good standing. It states that the executive committee, after consultation with the governing board shall call the extraordinary party congress in accordance with Article 20.

The petition was first deliberated on during a meeting with the UP board after 5:00pm Thursday last. According to the minutes of that meeting, the petition document was presented and several dates were suggested for a congress to be held. The board eventually decided that it will be held on July 3.

Another meeting was held later that same day where the board informed UP’s elected representatives (MPs and ministers) that a congress to address the party leadership is being called, and the date decided is July 3. It is understood that MP Grisha Heyliger-Marten, the wife of the party’s founder Theo Heyliger, indicated that she will be contesting for the post of party leader.

Current UP leader MP Rolando Brison addressed those present and, amongst other things, motivated his reasons for staying in the post. It was suggested that the elected representatives have a say and the option of holding a congress was put to the elected representatives, who decided against a congress.

In response to enquiries by The Daily Herald, Francisco A. Lacroes, who identified himself as president of UP’s governing board, said that the UP board and its elected representatives had met last week to discuss several agenda points. “The letter from Armand Meda was discussed in detail, as well as a letter addressed to the board from Meda highlighting discrepancies in the submitted petition, as well as an apology to the UP leader MP Rolando Brison was deliberated on,” Lacroes said.

“The elected representatives of the UP voted on a proposal for a congress for leadership to be held as soon as possible, but this received only the support of one elected representative. The proposal was voted down and no congress for leadership will be held at this time. With that behind us, the party board, however, acknowledges that a congress should be organised to recruit new members and inform the membership of future plans for the party,” stated Lacroes.

He added that “the UP board believes the core values of the UP have always been to put St. Maarten first. The party remains committed to providing the people of St. Maarten with a high level of representation and effective service.”

The opposition positions on whether a congress should be held raised questions as to who has the authority to call a congress to address the leadership.

According to Article 19 of the party’s articles of incorporation, the party leader, with the exception of the first party leader, is elected by the party congress from among the party members in good standing. It states that candidates for party leader may postulate themselves 60 days prior to the party congress supported by 100 signatures from party members in good standing.

Article 13 states that the Executive Committee consists of a President, a Secretary General and a Treasurer, which will be appointed by the Governing Board, and is, amongst other things, responsible for convening the party congress; implementing decisions taken by the governing board and the party congress and may be charged with specific functions and entrusted with additional powers from time to time as determined by the governing board.

A congress is to be held every two years. The last one was held on November 17, 2019. It is understood that the board wants to proceed with its plans for a congress.

