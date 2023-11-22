UP confident they are “here to stay” | THE DAILY HERALD

United People (UP) Party candidates and supporters arrived at the Parliament Building in luxury cars. One shiny SUV after another rolled past, with Minister Omar Ottley standing in the open roof of a black car waving the party flag. A sound truck played the UP Party song, which included Ottley's message: “I am here to stay.”

UP Party Leader Rolando Brison presented the Central Voting Bureau a full list of 23 candidates, according to Brison “the most capable selection.” Among them the current Independent Members of Parliament Akeem Arrindell and Chanel Brownbill.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/up-confident-they-are-here-to-stay