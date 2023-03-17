UP Leader MP Brison arrested for bribery, coalition without majority in interim | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Criminal Investigation Team of the Kingdom Detective Cooperation Team RST on Friday arrested United People’s (UP) party leader, Member of the Parliament (MP) Rolando Brison for bribery.





Brison’s arrest leaves the governing National Alliance (NA)/UP coalition supported by MPs Akeem Arrindell (independent) and Chanel Brownbill (US Party) without a majority in Parliament in the interim and if his detention extends into next week it could affect the public debate on the draft 2023 budget, which was scheduled to start on Monday. Brison’s absence leaves the coalition with 7 MPs, the same number as the combined opposition. It is understood that meetings are being held internally to determine a way forward.

In addition to the arrest, searches were conducted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate at the suspect’s residence and his workplace at the Parliament Building.

The arrest and the house searches took place in connection with a criminal investigation called “Lissabon” where the suspicion is that the MP took bribes and abused his position. The investigation is ongoing and further arrests or searches are not ruled out, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The Prosecutor’s Office did not provide the MPs name or any other information about the case as the investigation is still ongoing. The Daily Herald, however understands that it is Brison.

The “Lissabon” investigation is being conducted by the RST, under the direction of the Central Team of the Attorney General’s Office of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

The Central Team focuses on a specialised approach to combat corruption and subversive crimes.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/up-leader-mp-brison-arrested-for-bribery-coalition-without-majority-in-interim