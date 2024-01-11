UP leader votes | THE DAILY HERALD

Before casting his ballot around 10:20am at the Simpson Bay Community Center, United People’s (UP) Party leader Rolando Brison said he was excited to exercise his democratic right to vote.

“It has been a great campaign, an informative one, and one that has allowed us to separate ourselves from every political party on the basis of us getting the job done,” Brison said. “We put a list together of candidates who really love St. Maarten, and who really know the things that the people want. Today it is my pleasure to cast my vote, and I encourage each and every one to go out and vote.”

