UP releases manifesto  | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–United People’s (UP) Party released its campaign manifesto on Sunday, which reiterates UP’s commitment to improving the quality of life for the people of St. Maarten.

UP leader and independent Member of Parliament (MP) Rolando Brison said on Sunday that a UP government will operate under the core principles of open government, integrity, improved accountability, transparency, sustainable development, social inclusion, equality and upholding St. Maarten’s Constitution.

“In order for the party to effectively execute the following platform, the foundation upon which the party is built must be established and maintained. This should be one of service, communication, inclusion, and love of country,” he said.

He added that not every single issue could be mentioned in the party’s platform, but “every key issue is somehow related to the next and receives attention in the platform document.” The document focuses on several issues, including provision of affordable homes, the Head Start Tax Law for returning students, the Mullet Bay inquiry, property rent control, cost of living, finance, the hospital, Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), tourism, poverty alleviation, consumer banking protection, the environment, and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) relations.

According to the manifesto, UP is also planning a justice audit which could be realised in the form of a Parliamentary Inquiry.

“A justice audit is a rigorous data collection, analysis and visualisation process for criminal justice policy makers and other stakeholders advancing justice and the rule of law. It presents an empirical account of resources, processes, and practices. The party feels that conducting a justice audit can be of immense value to countries undergoing societal transformation, or are otherwise committed to making measurable improvements to how criminal justice is delivered,” said UP in a press release on Sunday.

Also included in the manifesto is a section called, “The Road to Independence”, which is based on a document presented by the party’s number five candidate Rhoda Arrindell. It states that the party stands ready to move down the road to independence, “putting an end to the confusion about ‘autonomy in a kingdom’ where there is a major democratic deficiency.

“As a party we are well aware of all of the issues that St. Maarten faces. There are some issues that make the headlines every day, while there are others that go unreported but are just as important. Should the people give us a mandate to govern, we know that all of these issues are important, and we also know that from one day to the next things happen that reorganise your priorities. Just think about Hurricane Irma and how everything changed after that.

“What we have to ensure is that we have the right people in place to do the work across party lines and for our people. Once your people benefit and their quality of life improves, you would have fulfilled your obligation to them and for generations to come.

“We are a party of doers. I am a person who likes to talk about the ‘how’ and who has shown that I am not afraid to reach across the aisle to get things done and challenge/change whatever requires such. This platform is a glimpse into our plans and approaches, but we stand ready, able and willing to lead in every aspect,” concluded Brison.

