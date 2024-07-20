UPDATE: Anguilla’s  shooting victim died | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–Further to its earlier media release, the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) confirmed that the individual involved in Friday morning’s shooting incident at the Courthouse has tragically succumbed to his injuries.

RAPF continues its inquiries into this incident and is determined to bring those responsible to justice. They are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in the investigation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/update-anguilla-s-shooting-victim-died