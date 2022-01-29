UPDATE: Car crashed into side of truck | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG – – Video seen by The Daily Herald of the accident on Bush Road with several injuries shows the car they were in crashed into the passenger side of a garbage truck that appeared to have been turning and ended up on the wrong side of the street around 5am on Saturday, January 29.

The speed with which the Audi hit the heavy vehicle no doubt played a role in the extent of the damage. Garbage collectors riding on the back of the truck were thrown off by the impact. The jeep coming behind the Audi then slammed into its engine.

Five persons were injured, of which the one said in critical condition is now reported to be stable. They were all taken to the St. Maarten Medical Center.