UPDATE: Early morning dump fire emits heavy smoke | THE DAILY HERALD

POND ISLAND–Residents living in the vicinity of the landfill woke up to heavy smoke on the second day of the New Year, as the Irma landfill was ablaze. Authorities urged residents residing downwind in the Philipsburg area as well as the western side of the island (over the A.J.C. Brouwer Road/Cole Bay hill and surrounding environs) in the path of the smoke, to keep their windows and doors closed, especially persons who suffer with respiratory illnesses.

“You are advised to remain indoors,” authorities said in a brief statement on Saturday morning. The Fire Department as well as personnel from the Ministry of VROMI were busy working to contain the fire. Assistance had also been requested from fire authorities of the Collectivite of Saint-Martin and this was granted.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/early-morning-dump-fire-emits-heavy-smoke