UPDATE: Fire destroys vacant house | THE DAILY HERALD

Firefighters in the process of extinguishing the house fire on Old Simpson Bay Road on Tuesday morning. (Robert Luckock photo)

SIMPSON BAY–Fire destroyed a dwelling on Old Simpson Bay Road on Tuesday, December 24.

Two fire trucks were deployed to the scene around 10:00am Tuesday as a massive pillar of black smoke crept into the sky. The blaze was located behind a car rental business, opposite the police station in Simpson Bay and just past the bend that leads onto Old Simpson Bay Road.

The structure was a small wooden house with a tin roof, not on the beachside. The St. Maarten Fire Department confirmed on Thursday that the building was abandoned.

Nobody was harmed as a result of the fire. Firefighters left the scene around 12:00pm after the flames were completely extinguished. However, the building had burned to the ground.

The investigation into the fire’s cause is still ongoing, said the Fire Department and the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM on Thursday evening.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93560-update-fire-destroys-vacant-house