UPDATE: Man shot and killed in vehicle | THE DAILY HERALD

MIDDLE REGION–A man T.R. was shot and killed in a vehicle on Ellis Road in Middle Region around 2:30am Thursday. This is the second murder of the year, said police.

Police and Ambulance Department personnel arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting and found a man in a vehicle who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was not showing any signs of life.

“The detectives on the case are still gathering information into what exactly transpired during the hours leading up to the shooting and will update the public as it becomes available,” said police in a press release on Thursday afternoon.

Police have not disclosed the victim’s identity and said it is being withheld until the victim’s family members have been properly notified. The Daily Herald understands the victim is a man T.R., an employee of a car rental company in Simpson Bay.

This shooting is unrelated to the shooting that occurred in the same area 30 minutes before, said police. In that incident, a man J.L.D. was shot and injured as a result of being robbed at gunpoint (see related article).

Police also said it is too early in the investigation to determine if this murder is related to the October 2019 shooting in Middle Region which killed two men and injured two others.

The detectives investigating this shooting ask anyone with information to contact police via tel. 1-721-542-2222 ext. 204/205 or the anonymous and free-of-charge tip line at 9300.

Persons may report crimes anonymously via the website

www.policesxm.sx. Persons may also leave a private message on police’s Facebook page, Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/update-man-shot-and-killed-in-vehicle