UPDATE: MP Ottley released after questioning, second suspect remains in custody | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–United People's party (UP) Member of Parliament (MP) Omar Ottley has been released after questioning by the Landsrecherche Sint Maarten in connection with a criminal investigation into an alleged public assault.

The Prosecutor's Office said in an updated press statement that the investigation will continue. A fellow suspect remains in custody.

According to information released by the Public Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten, Ottley was arrested on May 15, 2026, as part of an investigation into an incident alleged to have taken place in April at Carnival Village.

The case remains under investigation by the Landsrecherche Sint Maarten under the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities stated that no further substantive information will be released at this time in the interest of the ongoing investigation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/update-mp-ottley-released-after-questioning-second-suspect-remains-in-custody