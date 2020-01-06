UPDATE: One dead and two injured in Grand Case accident | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene of the fatal accident on Friday night.

MARIGOT–Driving inexperience and alcohol are factors that may have caused the fatal accident on the RN7 by-pass between Hope Estate and Grand Case on Friday night, but are not yet confirmed, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated on Sunday.

The accident claimed the life of one of the drivers in the head-on collision between the two cars. Two persons, not three, were taken to hospital. The wife of the deceased was airlifted to Martinique for further specialized treatment. The couple came from Rambaud. It was the first fatality on the roads for 2020.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the preliminary inquiries into the accident indicate that a woman from the Dominican Republic living here for 14 years, without a driving licence, was driving the other vehicle and alone in the car. She apparently hit the other car driven by the couple from Rambaud who were on their correct side of the road.

Drug and alcohol samples were taken and results of the blood tests are awaited. The body of the deceased will be returned to the family once the coroner completes his examination. There will not be an autopsy.

Both vehicles were seized for technical examination. Gendarmes closed the road for up to two hours for emergency responders to be able to do their work.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93756-update-one-dead-and-two-injured-in-grand-case-accident