UPDATE: Two home searches in connection with drug arrest | THE DAILY HERALD

Officers body searching a man during a house search at De Windtweg in St. Eustatius on Friday morning in connection with an investigation into an attempt to smuggle marijuana and cocaine from St. Maarten.

ST. EUSTATIUS–A woman G.C.M.M. (30) was arrested at the port of St. Eustatius on Wednesday, August 5, for violation of the Opium Act. The woman is suspected of smuggling cocaine and marijuana from St. Maarten, hidden in a vacuum cleaner.

A Customs officer on duty discovered the drugs during a routine control based on the contents of the package and the woman’s behaviour. The woman was arrested when Customs found 460 grams of cannabis and 190 grams of cocaine during the investigation.The suspect and the confiscated narcotics were handed over to the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN. The police are conducting a further investigation in relation to the case, in cooperation with Customs.

As part of the follow-up investigation, the house of D.H. on De Windtweg was searched by KPCN, Customs and the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee KMar on Friday morning, August 7.During the house search marijuana plants were confiscated, as well as a syringe with an unknown substance, which will be tested at a laboratory.

A man who exited the premises was searched and allowed to leave the area later.Another search was conducted around 8:00pm Friday at a home under construction on Passion Fruit Road.The Chief of Police said that the investigation is still ongoing.

