UPDATE: Voters to go to polls January 11, 2024 | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs (left) and Justice Minister Anna Richardson (right) during Wednesday’s live Council of Ministers press briefing.





PHILIPSBURG–The electorate will go to the polls to elect fifteen Members of Parliament on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs announced the date during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday.

She also released the key dates of the 2024 election process. The deadline for registration of new political parties will be October 11, 2023; Nomination Day (Postulaton Day) will be November 22, 2023; and the installation of the new Parliament will be on February 10, 2024.

In a press release issued following her press briefing announcement, Jacobs said that these dates will allow political parties and citizens ample time to prepare for a successful democratic exercise.

She said that after a diligent and comprehensive process, government had received confirmation from the Central Voting Bureau, ensuring that the chosen dates would not impede any concurrent processes.

She said Central Voting Bureau Chairperson Nathalie Tackling acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the government and the Voting Bureau.

“Choosing election dates isn’t just about logistics; it’s about safeguarding the transparent, fair and inclusive democratic process we cherish in St. Maarten. After thorough analysis, we’re confident that these dates reflect the best balance between legal requirements and the practical realities of our community,” Tackling said. “Our primary mission at the Central Voting Bureau is unwavering: to uphold the highest standards and ensure every voice is heard and counted. We encourage everyone to participate actively and make this election a testament of our unity and shared vision for the future.”

Jacobs emphasised the importance of a meticulous and coordinated approach in setting the election dates. “Our commitment to transparency, accountability and a fair electoral process has guided every step of this endeavour. We understand the significance of providing ample time for political campaigns, informed decision-making by our citizens, and a smooth transition of power if the need arises,” Jacobs said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/update-voters-to-go-to-polls-january-11-2024