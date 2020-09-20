UPDATE: Woman drowns after falling in the ocean while fishing | THE DAILY HERALD

POINTE BLANCHE–Andrea Singh, a Guyanese national, died early Saturday morning after she fell into the ocean while fishing off the rocks in Back Bay.

According to the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG), Andrea and her husband Vish Singh were fishing in Back Bay early Saturday morning.

A large wave surprised the fishermen and knocked Andrea into the water. Vish then jumped in to try and save his wife.

A third man was also fishing in the area and saw the incident and came to help them. He threw his cooler into the water for Vish to use as a floatation device.

Vish was able to swim back but could only cling to the rocks, and had to be rescued by firefighters and St. Maarten Sea Rescue Foundation (SSRF). Andrea was swept out to sea in the heavy current.

A DCCG boat found the woman unconscious in the water and pulled her aboard the vessel.

The DCCG carried her body to the port. There paramedics conducted cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her, but to no avail. She drowned in the waters off Back Bay.

Vish, also a Guyanese national, was severely injured but survived the ordeal. He was later taken to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical care.

St. Maarten is under a small craft and high surf advisory until 6:00am Monday.

According to the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) morning forecast on Saturday, the seas were expected to be between six and 10 feet high.

“Large swells generated by Hurricane Teddy will continue to create hazardous sea conditions for the next couple of days. Small craft operators and seas bathers should continue exercising extreme caution,” said MDS in the forecast.

Source: The Daily Herald FB page https://www.facebook.com/heraldsxm