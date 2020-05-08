UPDATE: Woman who threatened PM arrested and fined | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Two persons who issued threats against Prime Minister (PM) Silveria Jacobs via social media site Facebook, have learnt the hard way that threatening public officials is not taken lightly.

Police spokesperson E. Josepha said a woman who had issued a serious threat against the prime minister on the social media site was arrested and fined. The nature of her threat could not be ascertained.

Separately, a man who had threatened to slap the prime minister when he sees her was reprimanded and warned. Josepha said the police detectives had looked into both cases.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/update-woman-who-threatened-pm-arrested-and-fined