Urgent appeal to the public for help in locating missing Jamaican national | THE DAILY HERALD

Missing Jereth Dave Thomas (50)





PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is urgently seeking the public’s help in obtaining information about the disappearance of Jereth Dave Thomas, a Jamaican national born on September 9, 1973. Thomas has been missing since Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Authorities are urging the community to come forward with any information that may aid in locating and ensuring the safe return of 50-year-old Thomas. If anyone possesses details regarding his whereabouts, please promptly contact the St. Maarten Police Force.

Concerns escalated on Saturday, January 6, 2024, prompting a family member of Thomas to visit the Philipsburg police station and file a missing person report. Thomas was last seen on January 3, 2024, and the family is unsure about the attire he was wearing at the time.

Thomas was residing at Richards Drive 5, Middle Region, St. Maarten. Described as approximately 1.80 meters tall, with a thin frame and a dark brown complexion, any sightings or information about his activities since January 4, 2024, are crucial.

Police implore anyone who may have seen Thomas or possesses information about his current whereabouts to contact KPSM immediately. “Your assistance is vital in helping locate him and ensuring his well-being,” the police force stated.

In a direct plea to Thomas, KPSM urges him to contact a family member or the police station regarding his safety and well-being.

Contact the KPSM at +1 721-542-2222 or use the anonymous tip line at 9300 (free of charge). Additionally, individuals can leave a private message via the Police Force of Sint Maarten’s Facebook page: “Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/urgent-appeal-to-the-public-for-help-in-locating-missing-jamaican-national