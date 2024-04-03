Urgent call to unidentified owner to remove container and trailer | THE DAILY HERALD

The container and trailer are obstructing the plans of VROMI to place boulders along the dirt road on Pond Island.





PHILIPSBURG–On Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI issued an urgent notice to the owner(s) of an illegally placed trailer and container to remove these within 24 hours.

This week teams contracted by the Ministry of VROMI are removing waste and debris from the area behind St. Maarten Building Supplies (SBS) on Pond Island. During this clean-up the container and trailer were identified.

VROMI calls on the owners to come forward. “Failure to comply will result in the removal of these objects at the owner's expense,” the ministry stated. “Efforts are underway for swift removal, expected by today, Thursday, April 4. This will enable the ministry to proceed with necessary measures.”

The ministry plans to install boulders strategically along the roadside as a deterrent against illegal dumping, reinforcing compliance with waste management regulations by obstructing unauthorised access for waste disposal.

Furthermore, the Ministry of VROMI is proactively modifying the road behind SBS to convert it into a one-way street, aiming to regulate traffic flow and enhance monitoring capabilities to deter unlawful dumping activities.

“We appreciate the cooperation of all residents and businesses,” the ministry stated.

For further assistance, contact VROMI at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/urgent-call-to-unidentified-owner-to-remove-container-and-trailer