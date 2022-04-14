Urgent meetings on COHO today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Parliament has called an urgent Central Committee meeting as well as plenary session this afternoon concerning a proposal to request advice from the Council of Advice regarding the draft consensus Kingdom Law the establish the Caribbean Body for Reform and Development COHO.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for 1:00pm in the General Assembly Chamber, followed by the plenary session at 4:30pm.

By letter dated April 12, 2022, Members of the Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations requested Parliament to approve that this letter containing questions regarding the COHO bill be sent to the Council of Advice. Considering the urgency, this request will be handled today.

Agenda point is “Proposal to request advice Council of Advice regarding draft consensus Kingdom Law COHO.”

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, SXM Bulletin (Cable TV 120), via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and www.pearlfmradio.sx

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/urgent-meetings-on-coho-today