URSM board members attend corporate governance training | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Several board members of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) recently participated in a Corporate Governance Training aimed at strengthening leadership, accountability, and transparency in organisations.

The training was hosted by the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) under the guidance of the Caribbean Corporate Governance Institute (CCGI) on Friday, March 6, 2026, at the Government Administration Building.

Held under the theme “Governance in a Volatile World and Strategies to Govern Effectively,” the session brought together board members, senior executives, and business leaders from across the island to strengthen knowledge and best practices in governance, accountability, and strategic leadership.

URSM board members joined other professionals in discussions focused on improving transparency, strengthening oversight responsibilities, and enhancing decision-making frameworks for organisations operating in increasingly complex environments.

The URSM Board underscored the importance of the training, stating that good governance is the foundation of effective leadership and responsible management.

“As a movement committed to resilience, integrity, and nation-building, it is critical that our board members continuously invest in strengthening their governance knowledge and skills,” the board said in a statement.

According to the board, participation in initiatives such as the CCGI training helps ensure that leaders remain informed about modern governance standards and ethical leadership practices.

“In a rapidly changing world, leaders must be prepared to adapt while maintaining strong governance principles. Opportunities like this training help ensure that organisations and movements like URSM are guided by accountability, transparency, and sound decision-making,” the statement continued.

URSM also commended COCI for organising the training and providing a platform for dialogue and capacity building among professionals in St. Maarten.

The movement said it remains committed to promoting leadership development and good governance as key pillars for the sustainable development of St. Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ursm-board-members-attend-corporate-governance-training