URSM concerned about voting cards distribution | THE DAILY HERALD

Party leader Luc Mercelina





PHILIPSBURG–The Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) expressed deep concern over and denounced the “unorthodox” decision by Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs to distribute voting cards for the upcoming parliamentary elections at the Government Administration Building.

“This departure from traditional practices raises questions about the government of St. Maarten's confidence in its own company, Postal Services St. Maarten. The decision to bypass this established entity warrants scrutiny and citizens deserve an explanation for this abrupt change,” according to a party release.

URSM views this decision as a clear semblance of voter suppression. “By deviating from the con-ventional and reliable method of distribution through Postal Services St. Maarten, there is a legiti-mate concern that this approach may disenfranchise voters and compromise the integrity of the electoral process.”

The political newcomer called on government to provide a transparent explanation for the motiva-tion behind this decision.

“It is crucial for the electorate to understand the rationale behind such a significant departure from established norms, especially in the context of an upcoming election. In the spirit of fostering trust and confidence in the electoral process, URSM urges the Government of St. Maarten to reconsider and revert to the conventional method of utilising Postal Services St. Maarten for the distribution of voting cards.

“The transparency and fairness of the democratic process should remain paramount, and any devi-ation from established practices must be thoroughly justified,” added the statement.

