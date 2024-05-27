URSM denies having influenced Maingrette’s decision to return | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–On Saturday, in response to a letter sent to Governor Ajamu Baly by independent Member of Parliament (MP) Kevin Maingrette renewing his support to the Mercelina-led coalition in Parliament, Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) emphasised that neither the board nor Party Leader/Prime Minister had any involvement or influence in Maingrette’s decision.

"We believe MP Maingrette engaged in personal reflection, recognising the repercussions of every action," the URSM board said.

Despite Maingrette’s return, URSM affirmed that an election is imminent. The party expressed confidence in the democratic process, calling on the people of St. Maarten to reaffirm and strengthen their support for URSM to lead. “We are dedicated to guiding our nation through these challenging times and seek your ongoing trust and backing,” URSM said.

While Maingrette’s actions may dominate social media discourse, URSM urged everyone to remain focused on essential tasks ahead. “Our collective efforts are vital as we address the challenges inherited from the previous NA/UP government and propel St. Maarten towards resilience and prosperity.

