URSM, DP, NOW, ECE meet endorsement requirements | THE DAILY HERALD

A section of the crowd at the Government Administration Building for Endorsement Day Thursday.

PHILIPSBURG–The four political parties whose candidate lists needed to be supported by 134 eligible voters during Endorsement Day on Thursday, have met the endorsement requirements.

The final count for endorsements by 4:00pm on Thursday shows that Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) obtained 267 signatures; Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) 227 signatures; Empire Culture Empowerment Association (ECE) 162 signatures and Democratic Party (DP) 159 signatures.

Chairperson of the Central Voting Bureau Nathalie Tackling told The Daily Herald that all parties have now met the requirement for endorsements.

In the meantime, parties will be informed on November 28, if they have any defaults to their candidate lists, which were presented to the Central Voting Bureau on Nomination Day (Postulation Day) on Wednesday. Parties with faults will be given until December 1, to address these.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ursm-dp-now-ece-meet-endorsement-requirements-2