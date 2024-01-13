URSM, DP, PFP, NOW ink coalition agreement to form new govt. | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: NOW leader Christophe Emmanuel, DP leader Sarah Wescot-Williams, URSM leader Dr. Luc Mercelina and PFP leader Melissa Gumbs.

PHILIPSBURG–The Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM), Democratic Party (DP), Party for Progress (PFP), and Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) have signed a coalition agreement to form a new government for the 2024-2028 governing period.

A press release issued on Saturday evening stated that the four parties, each obtaining two seats in Thursday’s Parliamentary election, officially signed what was referred to as an historic coalition agreement, marking the beginning of a new era of collaborative governance.

“The signing ceremony, brought together leaders and Members of Parliaments-elect from each political party, showcasing a commitment to unity and progress for the betterment of St. Maarten and its citizens,” it was stated in the release.

The release stated that the coalition agreement outlines a comprehensive vision for the next four years, focusing on key issues such as economic development, social welfare, and environmental sustainability.

Leaders from URSM, DP, PFP, and NOW expressed their enthusiasm for the collaborative effort, emphasising the strength that comes from a unified approach. “The coalition government aims to address challenges, build resilience, and capitalise on opportunities to create a prosperous and resilient future for the island,” it was stated in the release.

"This coalition is a testament to our shared commitment to the well-being of St. Maarten and its people. By pooling our strengths and resources, we believe we can overcome challenges and propel our island toward a brighter future."

The signing event was attended by representatives of various sectors, community leaders, and citizens eager to witness this historic moment. The coalition partners expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support received from the community and pledged to work tirelessly to fulfill the promises outlined in the agreement, it was stated in the release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ursm-dp-pfp-now-ink-coalition-agreement-to-form-new-govt