URSM, DP, PFP, SAM  to form the next govt. | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM), the Democratic Party (DP), Party for Progress (PFP) and Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) will form St. Maarten's next governing coalition, it was announced by the four parties on Thursday afternoon.

According to the agreement, URSM will hold the offices of Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs; Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA; and Minister Plenipotentiary.

DP will hold the offices of Minister of Finance and Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT). The party of Sarah Wescot-Williams will also receive the positions of Deputy Prime Minister and Parliament Chairperson.

PFP will hold the offices of the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI, and Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS).

SAM will hold the office of Minister of Justice.

For two days, there have been persistent rumours that these four would sign a decalaration to form the government. SAM issued a statement yesterday saying there were not in talks to join the government, but today they have signed onto what would become a new cabinet supported by a majority of nine in parliament.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ursm-dp-pfp-sam-to-form-the-next-govt