URSM: Politicisation of formation efforts only hinders progress, disrupts stability | THE DAILY HERALD

URSM leader Dr. Luc Mercelina.

PHILIPSBURG–The Unified Resilience St. Maarten Movement (URSM) on Thursday suggested that the opposition was attempting to politicise the formation process of the new government and indicated that the politicisation of these efforts serves only to hinder progress and disrupt the stability essential for effective governance.

URSM made its remarks in a press statement issued on Thursday evening. "In the face of attempts by opposition members to politicise the process, URSM emphasises the importance of maintaining a focus on the collective well-being of our nation. The politicisation of government formation efforts serves only to hinder progress and disrupt the stability essential for effective governance," URSM board stated in the release.

URSM also condemned what it referred to as unfounded criticism directed at the formateur, URSM Leader Member of Parliament (MP) Dr. Luc Mercelina. “Such actions demonstrate a lack of responsibility and political maturity, detracting from the constructive dialogue necessary for successful nation building. It is imperative that all stakeholders prioritise the dissemination of accurate, factual information and refrain from exploiting the situation for personal or political gain,” the party said in the release.

URSM said it acknowledges Mercelina's exemplary dedication and commitment in fulfilling the role of formateur, noting, “His timely submission of the final report to the governor reflects a steadfast commitment to upholding the principles of transparency and accountability in government. URSM anticipates that all aspects of the coalition agreement, inclusive of all nine candidate ministers as proposed in his final report to the governor, will be upheld.”

"As St. Maarten prepares for the next phase of governance, URSM reaffirms its commitment to fostering unity, resilience and progress for the betterment of our nation and its citizens," noted the URSM board.

URSM thanked the public for their “patience and understanding throughout the coalition government formation process, notwithstanding a significant delay in receiving

the screening reports.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ursm-politicisation-of-formation-efforts-only-hinders-progress-disrupts-stability