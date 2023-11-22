URSM: We are ready to make that change | THE DAILY HERALD

The Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) has emerged as a new political party on the island. The party, dressed in white and teal. and led by a duo of roaring Harley Davidsons, made a grand entrance on Nomination day. Accompanied by young members of a drum band, the party's candidates snaked their way to the Parliament building Wednesday afternoon to submit their list of 19 candidates to the Central Voting Bureau.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ursm-we-are-ready-to-make-that-change