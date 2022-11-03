US $250m, 250-room 5-star resort, condominium coming to Indigo Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Troy D’Ambrosio (Head of Construction Management for Altree Developments); Natalie Leibowitz (Senior Manager Finance and Developments for Altree Developments); Acting Minister of TEATT Omar Ottley; Zev Mandelbaum (President and CEO of Altree Developments) and Marc van de Bilt (Director Indigo Shores Development).

PHILIPSBURG–Indigo Shores Development will break ground with a 250-room five-star resort and condominiums complex this month.

The luxury boutique hotel “Vie L’Ven” sits a few steps from Indigo Bay beach. It covers some 21 acres of oceanfront land and, on completion, will include a Luxury Spa and fine dining. According to the developers, the sale centre construction will begin this month, with the total completion of the hotel scheduled for 2027.

With an investment expected to surpass US $250 million and a combination of hotel rooms and condominiums for private ownership, the new five-star boutique hotel aims to be the preeminent luxury hotel in the region, it was stated in a press release issued by interim Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Omar Ottley.

According to the release, the developers confirmed they would work with as many local contractors as possible to complete their project. They also intend to work with St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) on the sales and marketing of the facility. They are already committed to bringing in a professional film crew in January to generate content from the island and project for their worldwide marketing and promotion of the island and Resort in collaboration with STB.

On Wednesday, Altree Developments and Indigo Shores, based in Toronto and St. Maarten respectively, met with Ottley.

Ottley welcomed the developers and thanked them for their initiative. “St. Maarten has been a preferred destination for tourists for decades. With tourism as our number one economic pillar, we welcome developments like this new resort. It will boost economic activity and increase employment opportunities on the island. The goal is to provide employment opportunities in all sectors, from the ground-breaking to the opening and provide world-class hospitality through our local hotel sector workers,” said Ottley.

“We intend to return St. Maarten to its rightful place as the number one tourism destination in the Caribbean. The construction of Vie L’Ven five-star boutique hotel will play a major role in boosting the destination’s swift return to the number one position in the region,” Ottley noted.

Ottley met with President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Altree Developments, Zev Mandelbaum, along with Head of Construction Management, Troy D’Ambrosio and the Senior Manager of Finance Developments for Altree Developments, Natalie Leibowitz.

Marc van de Bilt, Director of Indigo Shores Development, says a phased media release is being planned internationally, which will roll out over the coming months regarding the project.

Altree Developments, based in Toronto, Canada, has consistently developed high-end projects for many years, with a critical focus on providing a turnkey solution for its clients.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/us-250m-250-room-5-star-resort-condominium-coming-to-indigo-bay