US citizens being evacuated from St. Vincent to St. Maarten via cruise | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The United States (US) Embassy is coordinating with Royal Caribbean Cruises for a maritime evacuation of US citizens from St. Vincent to Dutch St. Maarten on Friday, April 16.

Boarding on the Celebrity Reflection will begin at 7:00am and the ship will depart Kingstown Port, St. Vincent, at 1:00pm. The ship will arrive in Philipsburg, St. Maarten, on the morning of Saturday, April 17, at approximately 7:00am.

There is no cost or travel fare for the evacuation via the cruise ship. However, US citizens will be responsible for making their own onward travel arrangements. US citizens were asked to plan accordingly, including potential hotel stays in St. Maarten and booking onward commercial airline flights from Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), which offers direct flights to multiple US cities.

US citizens who decide not to depart St. Vincent should be prepared to shelter in place for an undetermined amount of time. There are currently no future plans for additional evacuations.

The deadline to register for the evacuation cruise is today, Thursday, April 15, at 12:00noon.

Travel restrictions include no children under the age of six months, no pregnant women over 23 weeks of gestation, no individuals requiring dialysis, no individuals with terminal conditions, no individuals who have been identified as close contacts of a suspected or confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 case, and no pets.

All departing passengers two years of age and older are required to have a negative COVID-19 antigen rapid test (taken within 24 hours of boarding). A printed copy of the negative test results will be required prior to boarding the cruise ship. All passengers are required to complete a health questionnaire prior to boarding. The ship will have the form available at the pier.

Travellers are required to complete an online immigration ED card prior to travel to St. Maarten (https://stmaartenhas.com). Travellers are also required to purchase mandatory COVID-19 health insurance prior to travel to St. Maarten (https://www.sxmprotectionplan.com).

All airline passengers to the US ages two years and older must provide a negative COVID-19 test – either polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or rapid antigen – taken within three calendar days of travel. Alternatively, travellers to the US may provide documentation from a licensed healthcare provider of having recovered from COVID-19 in the 90 days preceding travel.

Masks are required until guests reach their staterooms onboard. Any guest that requires medicines (insulin, etc.) should board with adequate stock for several days. Food and water will be provided onboard the cruise ship.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/us-citizens-being-evacuated-from-st-vincent-to-st-maarten-via-cruise