US Party aims to ‘break the cycle’ with list of 11 candidates | THE DAILY HERALD

United St Maarten Party (US Party) aims to 'break the cycle' with its list of 11 candidates, which it presented to the Central Voting Bureau on Nomination Day (Postulation Day) Wednesday.

US Party was the second party to submit its list. With horns honking, the party arrived at the Parliament Building in a procession of motor vehicles and bikes and with leader Pamela Gordon-Carty standing out of the sunroof of the first vehicle in the procession.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/us-party-aims-to-break-the-cycle-with-list-of-11-candidates