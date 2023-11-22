US Party aims to ‘break the cycle’ with list of 11 candidates | THE DAILY HERALD

United St Maarten Party (US Party) aims to 'break the cycle' with its list of 11 candidates, which it presented to the Central Voting Bureau on Nomination Day (Postulation Day) Wednesday. thumbnail 20231122 101156
US Party was the second party to submit its list. With horns honking, the party arrived at the Parliament Building in a procession of motor vehicles and bikes and with leader Pamela Gordon-Carty standing out of the sunroof of the first vehicle in the procession.
thumbnail 20231122 102704
 

