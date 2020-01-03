US Party candidate proposes parking facility for Philipsburg | THE DAILY HERALD

Curtis Thomas

PHILIPSBURG–United St. Maarten Party (US Party) candidate and Cay Bay resident Curtis Thomas believes the parking experience of local and visiting shoppers should be “more convenient” and has proposed a multi-level parking facility for Philipsburg.

He did not specify, in a press release issued late last night announcing the proposal, how it will be financed.

Plans for a parking facility in Philipsburg are now new. General Pension Fund Administrator APS, prior to Hurricane Irma, had announced plans to construct a multifunction building and car park in Philipsburg and had acquired property for the parking lot from government in September 2016 as part of a debt settlement agreement with the pension fund.

The lot on which the multi-functional building and parking facilities were to have been erected is bounded to the south by the parcel of land on which the new Government Administration Building is constructed on Pond Island.

Thomas said his proposal will consist of a seven-level high rise parking area.

“It is the direct intention to drive more revenue and exploration throughout the capital. This is a clear no-brainer concept, as the high-rise car park will translate into income for the Government of St. Maarten.

“It will be able to house a capacity of 300 vehicles and sustain itself financially, through a paid parking system which will be put into effect for daily operations. Arrangements can also be made for special parking fares for all interested business owners and our pensioners to park at attractive daily rates,” Thomas said.

He said the ground level would have offices for taxis, public buses and a tour bus dispatcher. It would also house parking space for large tour buses that will be able to drop off cruise passengers in Philipsburg.

He said the urban development project would encompass a redesigned marketplace, upgrading of the capital’s streetlighting and adequate disposal bin placement.

The proposed project includes the demolition of the old Government Administration Building located “in the same vicinity,” to reconstruct a Justice Station/Park complex. Thomas said the damaged building is an eyesore and can serve to facilitate justice workers. He said the building should be equipped with a forensic lab, closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance room, housing areas and other resources to enable the workers to carry out their duties efficiently.

“Customers cannot shop comfortably without the hassle of law enforcement giving them yet another excuse to shop online or to just remain at their hotels or homes during their leisure time,” Thomas said in the release.

“The domino effect of the decline in business is a clear result of our limited parking facilities for all vehicular traffic and tour operators. This is shockingly a basic concern that is felt by every Member of Parliament and their families, yet they’ve failed to request the presence of the associated Council of Ministers about this ongoing neglect.”

If elected, Thomas said, he will ensure that his proposal for an urban development project is realised, with a car park facility, to be constructed in “the heart of Philipsburg.”

“Many cruise and land-based tourists will drive more economical support for the business community in Philipsburg, as witnessed years ago, hence returning [the] economy to a period when the cruise passenger’s only entry to Philipsburg was via the Captain Hodge Pier, water taxis to and from the cruise ships in the ’90s and early 2000 in St. Maarten.

“In this period businesses flourished from the many cruise passengers that visited the Philipsburg area to shop, dine and spend leisure time at the beach,” he said. “As our country evolves, so should our infrastructure, but with a smarter solution to utilise and renovate our current structures to benefit and sustain our people and visitors alike.

“This means the car park should reflect the convenience of the customers and can also feature small-scale local concessions, public restrooms, ATMs, and facilities for buses, taxis and tour operators,” Thomas said.

Thomas is an economics graduate of University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) and University of St. Martin (USM) and one of the founding members of the United St. Maarten Party.

